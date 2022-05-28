All the Star Wars Easter Eggs You May've Missed in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere

Watch : Obi-Wan Kenobi BIGGEST SPOILER Moments: Young Leia, Anakin & More!

Warning: the below contains spoilers from the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

You don't need the force to discover all the subtle ways Obi-Wan Kenobi paid tribute to the Star Wars franchise.

In fact, in an exclusive interview with E! News' While You Were Streaming, Star Wars creative director Doug Chiang revealed that he and his team purposefully placed Easter eggs throughout the new Disney+ series, which debuted May 27.

"I'm a huge Star Wars fan and I love to pay respect to all of that," he said. "In designing a lot of these projects, we always try plant a little seed of something just for us. Maybe no other fans will see it, but I know it's there."

With that in mind, we watched the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, with eagle eyes. And, to our delight, we found several references to the bigger Star Wars universe.