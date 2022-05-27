Watch Now

Obi-Wan Kenobi Recap on E!'s New Show While You Were Streaming

The Ultimate Star Wars Cheat Sheet to the Galaxy of Obi-Wan Kenobi Characters

Obi-Wan Kenobi's May 27 premiere brought together old and new Star Wars characters, including Rupert Friend's Grand Inquisitor and Joel Edgerton's Owen Lars. Here’s a quick guide!

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Obi-Wan Kenobi is exploring new territory in the galaxy.

The Disney+ series, which premiered on May 27, brings together new and old characters from the Star Wars universe. Ewan McGregor's beloved Obi-Wan Kenobi reunites with Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker, a.k.a. Darth Vader, while characters previously introduced in the cartoons and video games also pop up. Notably, Rupert Friend plays the Grand Inquisitor, who was prominently featured in Star Wars Rebels.

Exciting as the premiere is, it's also jam-packed with names and bios that may be hard to remember, even for the ultimate Star Wars fan. In addition, Obi-Wan Kenobi writer Joby Harold and executive producer Deborah Chow have envisioned what's happened in the time between Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. That's a lot of new info!

So, if you're a bit confused while watching the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, that's totally understandable and we've got you covered.

Keep reading to learn more about the new and old Obi-Wan Kenobi characters.

Disney+
Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Jedi Master returns in the Disney+ series, which takes place 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. Following the order to kill all Jedi, Obi-Wan went into hiding in Tatooine, where he could keep a watchful eye over a young Luke Skywalker. 

In his early life, he trained Anakin Skywalker, who became like a brother to him. However, the young padawan turned against Obi-Wan in Revenge of the Sith and went to the Dark Side. Obi-Wan left Anakin injured on the plant of Mustafar, with show producer and director Deborah Chow telling io9 that he "believes he killed [Anakin] at the end of Revenge of the Sith. I think that's something that's sometimes a little bit overlooked, but it's quite significant. So for us, on the show, he doesn't know [Anakin is alive] yet."

Disney+
Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader

Following his duel with Obi-Wan in Revenge of the Sith, Anakin was left on the brink of death. This prompted his transformation into Darth Vader, who becomes the chief enforcer for the Galactic Empire.

And—as you may recalle—he's Luke and Leia Skywalker's father.

Disney+
Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars

As Luke Skywalker's uncle, Owen Lars is devoted to protecting the young child amid the Inquisitorius' search for Jedi. 

Owen is married to Beru Lars, played by Bonnie Piesse. The couple adopted Luke after the events of Revenge of the Sith.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Vivien Lyra Blair as Leia Skywalker

In the Disney+ series, Obi-Wan is reunited with Leia Skywalker, who was raised by Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) and Breha Organa (Simone Kessell) on Alderaan. 

She and her brother, Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely), were separated at birth after their mother Padmé Amidala died while in labor. They are kept a secret from Anakin Skywalker, a.k.a. Darth Vader.

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jimmy Smits as Bail Organa

Following Padmé's death, Bail Organa and wife Breha Organa (Simone Kessell) took in baby Leia. They raised her on Alderaan, which he represents in the Galactic Senate. 

Disney+
Rupert Friend as The Grand Inquisitor

The Grand Inquisitor was first introduced in the Star Wars Rebels series, but actor Rupert Friend told Vanity Fair that the Obi-Wan Kenobi version isn't strictly adherent to the cartoon character as he and the writers wanted to create "something fresh that honored and was faithful to the spirit of the character without doing a kind of impression of anybody else's interpretation."

As for who the Grand Inquisitor is, he's the highest-ranking leader of the Galactic Empire after Sith Lord Darth Vader. He's in charge of the Inquisitorius, a group responsible for hunting down all Jedis (Order 66), a task that he's uniquely equipped to handle as a former Jedi and temple guard. 

Oh, and he's really full of himself. Friend described him as "one of those guys who, if you didn't stop him, would just talk and talk and talk."

Disney+
Sung Kang as Fifth Brother

One of the members of the Inquisitorius, the Fifth Brother hunts down Jedis who survived Order 66.

Disney+
Moses Ingram as Reva Sevander

Moses Ingram plays Reva Sevander, a.k.a. The Third Sister. She reports directly to the Grand Inquisitor and hunts down Jedi, but she's got a rebellious streak and doesn't always follow orders.

Case in point: In the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, she kidnaps Leia Skywalker and kills the Grand Inquisitor.

"She's got to be out front and she wants to be number one," Moses told E! News' While You Were Streaming. "She'll do whatever she has to. You know, she plays the offense."

Disney+
Indira Varma as Tia

Indira's character, a member of the Rebel Alliance, was first introduced in the video game Star Wars: Demolition.

