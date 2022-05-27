The Ultimate Star Wars Cheat Sheet to the Galaxy of Obi-Wan Kenobi Characters

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Obi-Wan Kenobi is exploring new territory in the galaxy.

The Disney+ series, which premiered on May 27, brings together new and old characters from the Star Wars universe. Ewan McGregor's beloved Obi-Wan Kenobi reunites with Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker, a.k.a. Darth Vader, while characters previously introduced in the cartoons and video games also pop up. Notably, Rupert Friend plays the Grand Inquisitor, who was prominently featured in Star Wars Rebels.

Exciting as the premiere is, it's also jam-packed with names and bios that may be hard to remember, even for the ultimate Star Wars fan. In addition, Obi-Wan Kenobi writer Joby Harold and executive producer Deborah Chow have envisioned what's happened in the time between Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. That's a lot of new info!

So, if you're a bit confused while watching the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, that's totally understandable and we've got you covered.