See Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Watch : Inside Katie Holmes' New Romance With Bobby Wooten III

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III just took their relationship to the next level.

The Dawson's Creek alum and the musician stepped out at The Moth's Silver Ball on May 26, marking their first red carpet appearance together as a couple. For the occasion, Katie wore a pale yellow gown with black patent leather heels. Meanwhile, Bobby rocked a dark teal suit, black shirt and matching shoes.

The event, held at Spring Studios in New York City, celebrated The Moth's 25th anniversary and honored singer-songwriter David Byrne, who Bobby previously worked with on the Broadway recording of American Utopia. At one point in the evening, Bobby and Katie were photographed sharing a laugh with the Talking Heads frontman.

The couple's date night comes nearly a month after they were seen out for a romantic stroll in the Big Apple. On April 28, Katie and Bobby were snapped taking the subway to the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, where they kissed before heading inside.