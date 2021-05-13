Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. Break Up After Less Than a Year Together

Katie Holmes's hot and heavy romance with Emilio Vitolo Jr. has officially flamed out.
A spokesperson for the actress told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 13 that she and the New York City-based restaurateur "have parted ways amicably but remain friends."
Back in September 2020, the notoriously private Dawson's Creek star surprised fans when photographers spotted her and Emilio passionately kissing while on a dinner date in Manhattan. Over the next several months, Katie, 42, and the 33-year-old chef made their romance public on several occasions, however things between the pair evidently soured in recent weeks.
"Their relationship fizzled," an insider told Us Weekly. "They figured out they're better off as friends... Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together—it just simply didn't work out. She's focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects."
While Katie avoided ever discussing their relationship publicly, Emilio's Instagram page was home to multiple heartfelt tributes to his now ex-girlfriend.
On her birthday in December he gushed, "The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!"
Katie, who co-parents 15-year-old Suri Cruise with ex Tom Cruise, previously dated Jamie Foxx for several years up until their split in 2019. The news broke just as Foxx was spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave, however the Oscar winner would go on to shut down any speculation of infidelity.
Prior to dating the Batman Begins actress, Emilio was previously engaged to designer Rachel Emmons.
Despite going their separate ways, Katie and Emilio's professional relationship will continue. He's starring in the short film Almost a Year, which Katie produced. It's set to premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival in June.
E! News reached out to Katie's team for comment. Emilio has not addressed the breakup publicly.