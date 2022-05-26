Husband of Texas Shooting Victim Irma Garcia Dies Days After Tragedy

Tragedy continues to strike Uvalde, Texas.
On May 26, Joe Garcia—husband of Irma Garcia, one of two teachers fatally shot by a gunman at Robb Elementary School on May 24—passed away, his nephew, John Martinez, confirmed to NBC News.
Joe Garcia "went to go deliver flowers for Irma" at the memorial that's been created at the elementary school, Martinez told the outlet.
"When he got home, he was at home for no more than three minutes after sitting down on a chair with the family," Martinez continued. "He just fell over. They tried doing chest compressions and nothing worked. The ambulance came and they couldn't, they couldn't bring [him] back."
Martinez told NBC News that he first learned about his uncle's death from his younger brother. "I don't even know how to feel," he said. "I don't believe it. I don't want to believe it."
On May 24, Irma Garcia and co-teacher Eva Mireles were both killed, along with 19 children after a gunman—identified by authorities as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos—opened fire in the elementary school.
Irma Garcia had been a teacher at the school for more than 20 years. Her son, Christian Garcia, told NBC 5 in Dallas-Fort Worth that a law enforcement officer told him that his mother used her body to try to shield her students.
Irma Garcia and her husband were married for 24 years and leave behind four kids.
Read more about Irma Garcia and the other lives lost in the school shooting below.