Chris Evans, Kerry Washington and More Speak Out After Fatal Shooting at Texas Elementary School

Tragedy struck an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 when a gunman killed nearly two dozen people, mostly students.
After a briefing with Texas Rangers, State Senator Roland Gutierrez shared that at least 18 children and three adults died.
During a press conference, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said gunman Salvador Ramos, 18, is believed to have entered Robb Elementary School with a handgun and possibly a rifle. According to NBC News, Ramos—a resident of Uvalde—was fatally shot by law enforcement officers responding to the attack at the school, which is located about 83 miles west of San Antonio.
Though the number of injured people is not yet clear in the hours just after the shooting, but University Health, based in San Antonio, said in a tweet that it was treating a child and a 66-year-old woman.
This marks the deadliest elementary school shooting since a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December of 2012, according to the New York Times.
Several stars also responded to the tragedy on social media. Read their reactions below.
Kourtney Kardashian: Schools should be a place where our kids go to learn, to make friends, to laugh, to grow, to discover themselves. A safe place where they can envision their futures. Not a place where their futures are taken away from them. How have we gotten to a point where it is acceptable for our children to be murdered in their schools? They deserve a safe place. They deserve protection. They deserve a future! I cannot begin to imagine what these parents are going through. What those children and teachers went through. Imagine how terrified they must have been. It breaks my heart. I plead to law makers to take accountability. We need a plan to protect our babies.
Kerry Washington: As a mother, this is the tragically unimaginable. School should be a SAFE place. My heart breaks for the pain and suffering of every family member and loved one connected to today's events in Texas. My prayers are with you.
Chris Evans: F--KING ENOUGH!!!!
Offset: Prayers for the people in Texas man those are kids that were killed smh this world needs God smh.
Khloe Kardashian: "I cannot comprehend today's tragedy in our country. 14 children dead. How is this happening? My heart is breaking. I pray, I hope, I beg, I plead… please, law makers, government officials, leaders of our country, do something to protect our children. It was "enough" ten mass shootings ago. It was "enough" after Sandy Hook. What good is protecting our freedoms when there is no protection of our lives?"
LeBron James: My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest!
Elizabeth Banks: Vote like your kids lives depend on it because they f--king do. How many more? DO SOMETHING.
Alyssa Milano: I AM DEVASTATED AND HORRIFIED. How many children have to die? No parent should have to bury a child ever but especially because of political cowardice of those we elect to represent us and our children.
BeyGood: We are heartbroken over the loss of lives at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Our prayers are with the families of the victims and with the students and staff whose lives are forever changed by this senseless, violent act.
Jimmy Kimmel: ...but you can't have a beer until you're 21. Please support @MomsDemand and @Everytown - AND VOTE THESE MONSTERS WHO DO NOTHING TO PROTECT OUR CHILDREN OUT OF OFFICE
Julianne Moore: School shooting are not f--king acts of nature, like, hurricanes or tornados. They're man-made acts of inaction, of cowardice, of corruption by all lawmakers who refuse to pass laws PROVEN BY DATA to stop preventable, senseless shootings like in Uvalde.
Kylie Jenner: Another school shooting devastating. Breaks my heart for these families.
Mindy Kailing: It happens, and then life goes on. Then it happens again. And the only thing that changes - the literal only thing - is that it happens sooner and sooner.
Gabrielle Union: It's BEEN enough. We've been at "enough" for centuries.
Russell Wilson: We need to Pray. Pray for healing.Pray for change. Pray for Love.
Dan Levy: 18. Children. What will it take to prioritize humanity over politics?
Meghan McCain: God help us and help Uvalde, Texas. God help the the victims and their loved ones and pray for their souls hard right now. God help our sick country. God have absolute mercy on all of us. There is pure, unadulterated evil in this world.
Josh Gad: We as a nation care more about celebs fighting in court than children dying in classrooms. And to everyone who claims to be pro life, where is your compassion for the children who die every f--king week in this nation by the military grade guns you cherish?
Bette Midler: WHAT IN GOD'S NAME ARE WE DOING? THIS HAS GOT TO CHANGE! THIS NATION IS FULL OF PEOPLE WHO CANNOT CONTROL THEIR WORST IMPULSES AND THE INNOCENT ALWAYS PAY THE PRICE! DON'T SAVE FETUSES ONLY TO HAVE THEM DIE AT SCHOOL BECAUSE YOU LOVE YOUR GUNS MORE THAN LIFE! FOR SHAME!!
Hillary Clinton: Thoughts and prayers are not enough. After years of nothing else, we are becoming a nation of anguished screams. We simply need legislators willing to stop the scourge of gun violence in America that is murdering our children.
Barack Obama: Across the country, parents are putting their children to bed, reading stories, singing lullabies—and in the back of their minds, they're worried about what might happen tomorrow after they drop their kids off at school, or take them to a grocery store or any other public space. Michelle and I grieve with the families in Uvalde, who are experiencing pain no one should have to bear. We're also angry for them. Nearly ten years after Sandy Hook—and ten days after Buffalo—our country is paralyzed, not by fear, but by a gun lobby and a political party that have shown no willingness to act in any way that might help prevent these tragedies. It's long past time for action, any kind of action. And it's another tragedy—a quieter but no less tragic one—for families to wait another day. May God bless the memory of the victims, and in the words of Scripture, heal the brokenhearted and bind up their wounds.
Beth Behrs: If we can't address the gun problem like humans, can we at least address the killing of innocent children problem? Like WHY? WHY? How and why is this only happening in America???
Joy Behar: Our country is lost. I weep for our children.
Mario Cantone: Enough with the guns. My heart breaks for the children and the parents and the teachers of Robb Elementary. The fear schools must endure every day knowing the government is doing nothing about gun control. Ironically this doesn't feel "pro life."
Rosanna Arquette: So many Kids in America are also committing suicide from the sickening ,Racistanti Lgbtq Bullying .the stress ,pressure and deep Fear assault on their minds everyday. This is ENOUGH. It's effecting their mental health. #GunControlNow
Maria Shriver: This is devastating. This is a heartbreaking moment for every one of us who has to live in this country. This must stop each of us in our tracks. Each of us must do all we can to help our leaders who are in support of gun reform. This is a stain on our country — a stain on all of us! We can't hide behind second amendment rights, we can't just say it's just mental health. IT'S EVERYTHING, and IT'S UP TO EVERYONE! We've got to solve this now. Families are breaking apart. Lives are senselessly being lost. Everyone is susceptible. Every community, every event, every city is vulnerable. This should sicken each of us! We need reform now. We cannot wait. #uvaldetx
Nina Parker: These mass shootings are once a week at this point. It's sickening. I don't have the words anymore.
Dylan O'Brien: republicans will force you to have your kid but will do absolutely f--king nothing to keep them safe.
Meena Harris: 14 children. Buffalo was a week ago. Unimaginably sickening. easier to get a gun than baby formula.
Amanda Gorman: Schools scared to death. The truth is, one education under desks, Stooped low from bullets; That plunge when we ask Where our children Shall live & how & if.
Jill Biden: Lord, enough. Little children and their teacher. Stunned. Angry. Heartbroken.
Stephen King: GUN CONTROL NOW! STOP THE SLAUGHTER OF THE INNOCENTS!
Finneas: Anyone saying "now isn't the time to talk about gun control" doesn't care that kids got f--king murdered today.
NBA: The NBA family is devastated by the horrific shooting that took place today in Uvalde, Texas. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims' family and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community.
Andy Cohen: What a f--ked up country this is. Take away women's reproductive rights but give everybody a gun. What could go wrong.
Scheana Shay: Can't even wrap my head around what happened in Texas today! Absolutely devastating.
Garcelle Beauvais: What are we doing to stop this… my god.
Alan Bersten: So devastated reading about the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary school. My prayers and thoughts are with the families and loved ones.
Nick Viall: So f--king tragic. This should be preventable!
Jason Tartick: Our innocent civilians are being shot down and killed as they shop for milk and bread and our children are being murdered in their elementary classrooms…disgusted, distraught and beyond comprehension.
Rachel Lindsay: I am sick. This country is synonymous with mass shootings. My heart absolutely breaks for the children, staff and families at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The lack of progress around how to protect innocent lives from senseless gun violence is FAR past SHAMEFUL in this country."
Jax Taylor: Enough with the thoughts and prayers, f-----g do something!!!