Why Kelly Clarkson Has Teachers to Thank for Her Career and How She's Giving Back

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Gives Back to Teachers in the Coolest Way

Kelly Clarkson's childhood teachers helped her bloom into the musician she is today, so now she's planting the seeds to help educators thrive.

That, and have a little bit of fun. A longtime partner of Norwegian Cruise Line, Kelly has teamed up with the company to give away free cruises and the chance for three top teachers to win up to $25,000 for their schools. She told E! News' Daily Pop all about the contest on May 26, emphasizing just how grateful she is for today's educators.

"Sometimes kids don't see their potential because no one's told them," Kelly began. "My mom didn't even know I could really sing for a while...But those teachers, they saw that in me and they were like, 'We're not letting you off the hook. You have a gift,' and they really pushed me."

"All those teachers," she added, "that's why I'm here."

Kelly's mom Jeanne was a teacher herself, and while she may not have known it at the time, she was inspiring her daughter in a big way.