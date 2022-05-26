Tristan Thompson Shares Message About Making Room for "Growth" After a "Former Life"

Tristan Thompson's recent social media post has fans buzzing.
The Chicago Bulls player shared a cryptic message about growth on Instagram May 25. "Growth requires us to leave something behind," the post read. "It can be habits, careers, beliefs, even people. Make space for grief in the process of growth. You have to mourn your former life to make room for a newer you."
However, his post hasn't been the only one to recently draw attention. On May 23, his ex Khloe Kardashian, re-shared a post from the account @relationship_quotes that featured a photo of a Google search for "can you ever stop loving someone."
"You never stop loving," the rest of the message said. "Once you love someone honestly, truly, you will never be able to un-love them. You only find someone who will love you more. At that time your old love will not feel so strong, but it is a heart, it will never let you forget something that ever made you happy."
While it remains unclear what prompted the posts from both Tristan and Khloe, their messages come as the status of their relationship continues to unfold on Hulu's The Kardashians. In an episode that aired May 5, it was revealed that Tristan had actually flown into Los Angeles to be there for the moment Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian last October.
Khloe and Tristan—who have been on and off since they began dating in 2016, ultimately breaking up in 2021—share daughter True Thompson, 4.
As fans may remember, Khloe and Tristan broke up last June. However, in a confessional from the episode centered around Kourtney's engagement, Khloe admitted that she and Tristan were doing "good" at the time and were back on again.
"We're actually in a really good place," she shared. "We just got back together. He's been going to therapy a lot. There's just been a lot of effort on his part."
Khloe reacted to the episode in real time as it aired. "Well, we know how this aged," she tweeted while watching the show, seemingly referencing her former praise for her ex. Earlier this year, Tristan issued an apology to Khloe after he confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, noting the Good American mogul doesn't "deserve the heartache and humiliation" he's caused.
However, Khloe is moving on. Last weekend, she celebrated Kourtney and Travis' wedding in Portofino, Italy (Tristan was not in attendance). As for whether Khloe is ready to start dating again, she recently revealed on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she's "not in that headspace" and is perfectly happy being single.
"I don't feel lonely. I don't want to date," the reality star said. "I feel like I'm so busy with work. I'm so obsessed with my girl. Like, I love being a mom. I'm just busy, but I'm happy."