Liam Payne Steps Out With Aliana Mawla After Split From Ex Maya Henry

Liam Payne is walking in the wind with Aliana Mawla.
The "Strip That Down" singer and model were seen walking arm-in-arm in London, on May 24. In the photos, Aliana and Liam kept close together while sporting casual outfits.
The pair's outing comes just one month after Liam and his former fiancée Maya Henry had called it quits on their engagement (for the second time.) As for how Maya feels about their recent split, a source tells E! News she was "blindsided" by the breakup.
"He abruptly ended it with her," the insider explained on May 25. "She is very upset. They have definitely had their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship."
On May 23, Maya spoke out on social media in regards to a photo she was tagged in that was posted on a fan account. The photo was a selfie of Liam with his arms wrapped around another woman.
"I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancée wrapped around another woman," Maya wrote in the comment section. "This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now."
Maya and Liam—who began their on-and-off romance in 2019—were engaged for the first time back in August 2020. However, Liam shared that they had broken off their engagement ten months later.
At the time, Liam spoke on their split, chalking it up to him "not been very good at relationships."
"I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people," Liam said while on the June 6 episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast.
The duo then found their way back to one another roughly a month later in mid-July, a separate source exclusively told E! News.
"They are living together in England but aren't putting pressure on the wedding or engagement yet," the second insider explained at the time.
And without the "pressure," it appeared the pair was actually on the fast track back to the altar. Two months later, Liam not only declared that she was still his "fiancée" but that they were the "happiest" they have been, per People.
Now it appears Liam has headed in a new direction when it comes to his love life.