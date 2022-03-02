New The Girl From Plainville Trailer Shows Just How Complicated the Michelle Carter Case Was

Watch : Elle Fanning Talks Finding Herself On "The Great"

The new Girl From Plainville trailer attempts to make sense of one of the most controversial cases in modern American history.

Elle Fanning stars as Michelle Carter in the Hulu limited series about Carter's unprecedented case. In 2017, 19-year-old Carter was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend Conrad Roy III.

In what became known as the "texting suicide case," Carter repeatedly encouraged Roy to take his own life via text. Most expressly, Carter was found guilty based her final phone call with Roy, in which she ordered him to get back in his truck as it filled with carbon monoxide. Roy died by suicide in July 2014 at the age of 18.

In the trailer, the walls begin to close in around Carter as the community attempts to make sense of the tragedy. The case, described as "precedent setting," brought a number of new, modern questions to the courtroom, namely how technology and coercion can be implicit in murder.

Carter was largely demonized for her role in Roy's death. Fanning, made over with Carter's distinguishable hair and eyebrows, attempts to paint a portrait of a girl misunderstood. "All he thought about was dying," she says. "I really just wanted to help him."

The series will follow Carter through her 2017 trial and feature flashbacks of her relationship with Roy, played by Colton Ryan.