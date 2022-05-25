Princess Charlene of Monaco Details “Painful” Recovery From Health Battle For the First Time

Watch : Princess Charlene of Monaco Enters Treatment Amid Poor Health

Princess Charlene of Monaco has opened up about her recent health issues for the very first time.

In November, the royal, 44, made headlines when her husband Prince Albert II announced that she was receiving treatment outside of the country amid an ongoing battle with poor health. Now, while attending Monte-Carlo Fashion Week with her daughter 7-year-old Princess Gabriella on May 24, Princess Charlene told Monaco Matin that she still feels "fragile," but "serene."

"When I returned to the Principality, I focused all my energy on my children, my husband and my health because they are my priority," she told the outlet. "My state of health is still fragile and I don't want to go too fast. The road has been long, difficult and so painful. Today I feel calmer."

Princess Charlene's attendance at the fashion event marks her third public appearance since she resumed royal activities on April 30. The princess first fell ill in May 2021 during a visit to her home country of South Africa, when she experienced complications from an ears, nose and throat procedure that required multiple surgeries over the next six months.