Princess Charlene of Monaco Is in a Treatment Facility Amid Months of Poor Health

Princess Charlene is receiving treatment in an undisclosed location outside of Monaco, her husband Prince Albert says, following the palace's announcement that she will rest for several weeks and miss public duties after battling ill health over the past few months.

On Friday, Nov. 19, People quoted the prince as saying that his wife was in a treatment facility and that he and their 6-year-old twins, Jacques and Gabriella, will visit her "whenever we get the medical go-ahead." The same day, the three marked Monaco's national holiday without Charlene, appearing from a palace balcony where the children held up drawings that read, "We miss you Mommy" and "We love you Mommy."

Charlene, 43, had spent half of this year in her home country of South Africa, where she was hospitalized in September and underwent treatment for an ear, nose and throat infection. The princess returned to Monaco on Nov. 8. and even shared a family photo on Instagram, writing, "Happy day today...Thank you all for keeping me strong!!" But following her return home, it soon "became pretty evident that she was unwell," Albert told People.