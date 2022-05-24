Florence Pugh Slams Will Poulter Dating Rumors After Their Beach Outing in Ibiza

Watch : Florence Pugh Defends BF Zach Braff From Age Difference ''Abuse''

Florence Pugh is addressing dating speculations.

On May 24, the Don't Worry Darling actress spoke out about recent photos captured by paparazzi that showed her hitting the beach in Ibiza with her Midsommar co-star Will Poulter. According to Florence, the shots didn't fully paint the full picture of her beach outing, particularly the fact that it was a trip to the shore with a group of friends.

Setting the record straight, she wrote on her Instagram Story, "This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating."

The 26-year-old explained that she went to the beach with a group of friend "who are always about half a metre away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise."

Along with the message, she shared photos of her with the whole friend group. She even marked up the pap photos of her and Will, 29, pointing out who was cut out frame.