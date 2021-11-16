How Will Poulter Feels About the Reaction to His Guardians of the Galaxy Transformation

Watch : Will Poulter Calls Michael Keaton a "Wonderful Guy"

As Will Poulter closes one chapter in his career, another begins.

The 28-year-old actor's time as Billy Cutler will officially come to an end when the eighth and final episode of Hulu's Dopesick premieres on Wednesday, Nov. 17. Viewers of the gripping series will see if the Purdue Pharma salesman takes a leap of faith and helps in the investigation into the cause of the opioid epidemic.

But this isn't the last fans will see of Will. If anything, they can expect even more screen time from the Brit as he moves onto his role as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Will spoke about the project, describing it as a welcome "challenge" after taking on some heavy and emotional roles in recent years, Dopesick included.

"To be completely candid with you, I really struggled with my mental health like many people did throughout the pandemic," Will shared, saying that the cast and director Danny Armstrong were "very empathetic" about his experience. "I'm very grateful to them for that."