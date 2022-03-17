Why Gabrielle Union Is Excited for Her Kids to Finally Watch One of Her Movies

Watch : Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen"

Gabrielle Union turned a Cheaper by the Dozen red carpet into a family movie night.

The 49-year-old actress exclusively told E! News that the event was the first time her kids Kaavia James Union Wade, 3, and Zaya Wade, 14, saw her on the big screen.

"The kids have not seen anything that I've done, like nothing," she said ahead of the movie on March 16. "I think they think I do Zooms for a living, so this will be the first time Zaya and Kaav have actually seen what I do when I leave the house."

She explained what she's looking for to, saying, "And I'll be able to stare at them as they watch to see their reaction."

Gabrielle joined her husband Dwyane Wade as well as Kaavia and Zaya—one of Dwyane's children with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches—on the red carpet. Gabrielle posted the family 'fits on Instagram, showcasing her "twinning moment" with Kaavia. They both wore a matching white and black-spotted dresses—styled by Thomas Christos Kikis and designed by Altuzarra—to the event. Meanwhile, Zaya dressed in floral printed mint shirt and short pair and Dwayne sported an all-black look.