Liam Payne and Maya Henry Break Up Again Nearly One Year After Reconciliation

Watch : Liam Payne's Fiancee Addresses Viral Pic of Him With Other Woman

Liam Payne's love life is seeing (night) changes once again.

The former One Direction member and Maya Henry have reportedly called it quits for the second time in three years. A rep for Liam confirmed the split to People, who reported that the pair went their separate ways over a month ago.

News of the breakup comes hot on the heels of Maya speaking out about photos of what appeared to be Liam with his arms wrapped around another woman. A fan page re-posted the shots and tagged the 22-year-old, prompting her to ask social media users to "please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman."

"This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it," she wrote in the comments section of the Instagram post. "Enough now."