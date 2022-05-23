Ricky Martin Joins the Stacked Cast of Apple TV+’s Mrs. American Pie

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

This casting news has us drinking from the cup of life!

Ricky Martin, the Grammy-winning and Emmy-nominated multi-hyphenate entertainer, has joined the cast of the upcoming Apple TV+ series Mrs. American Pie, E! News confirms.

The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer will appear alongside Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney and Leslie Bibb in the project, which follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she attempts to break into the exclusive Palm Beach high society scene, according to the streamer.

Bring on the expensive caftans!

"As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Mrs. American Pie asks the same questions that still baffle us today," the streamer continues, "'Who gets a seat at the table?' 'How do you get a seat at the table?' 'What will you sacrifice to get there?'"

We don't claim to have any of these answers, but we're certainly ready to sit back and watch this cast attempt to figure it out.

The series is being executive produced by Laura Dern, who is also "eyeing a key role," according to streamer. Did somebody gain access to our dreams? Because this is a cast sent straight from heaven.