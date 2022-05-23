Liam Payne’s Fiancée Maya Henry Addresses Photo of Him “Wrapped Around Another Woman”

Looks like things are no longer perfect between Liam Payne and his fiancée, Maya Henry.
On May 23, a fan page of the former One Direction singer posted a photo of what appeared to be Liam with his arms wrapped around a woman and tagged Maya.
"I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman," she commented under the post. "This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now."
E! News has reached out to Liam and Maya's rep for comment but has not heard back yet.
Last June, the "Night Changes" singer, 28, and the model, 21, called it quits less than a year after announcing that they were engaged. At the time, Liam made an appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast and said, "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people."
He added that he has "not been very good at relationships" and needed to work on himself before getting into another relationship, saying, "I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being."
However, Maya and Liam—who began dating in 2019—found their way back to each other. In August 2021, a source exclusively told E! News that the pair "rekindled their relationship" in mid-July, just a month after calling off the engagement.
"They took time apart due to their busy schedules and having distance between them," the insider shared. "They needed the break because they weren't communicating well."
The short-lived split seemed to make the couple stronger. Maya and Liam made their red-carpet return together in October for the world premiere of Ron's Gone Wrong at the BFI London Film Festival. Though the model wasn't wearing her engagement ring, the couple packed on the PDA on the red carpet.