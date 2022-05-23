Avril Lavigne Does This for the First Time in Fiancé Mod Sun's New Movie With Machine Gun Kelly

Avril Lavigne is saying "what the hell?" and going all out in fiancé Mod Sun's new film.
A stoner comedy that follows fictional movie star London Clash—played by Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly—Good Mourning marks both Mod Sun and Colson's directorial debut. The pair gave E! News' Daily Pop the inside scoop on the project, which, it turns out, is equally monumental for Avril.
"She was like, 'I've never kissed anyone on camera before ever,'" Mod Sun revealed during the exclusive chat, "so it's actually like the first time we're gonna see Avril kiss someone."
That someone? Him, of course. "I got to just kiss my girl over and over," Mod Sun said. "I did as many takes as possible. That was the one thing that I demanded that day. We spent an entire day doing that kiss scene."
Lucky for Colson, Mod Sun wasn't the only one with a significant other on set—his fiancée, Megan Fox, also stars in Good Mourning.
"It was great," Colson said. "Obviously, there is the complete dichotomy between real life and in the movie—she's gay in the movie and rooting for me to go find my girlfriend, and in real life, she's my fiancée."
The couple did find themselves clashing once or twice, though. According to him, "The only creative difference I remember having was she was going to play a different character, and I was going to put her in an old lady wig and dress, in a completely different way that we're used to seeing Megan Fox."
He recalled thinking it was a "genius idea," but when he explained his vision to Megan, she said something along the lines of, "Uh-huh, uh-huh. I'll just see you on set."
Colson said she ultimately turned up with pink hair, "and she was just sexy as could be."
There could be worse creative differences, right?
Hear more from Mod Sun and Colson in the above Daily Pop interview.
Good Mourning is in theaters now.