All the Details on Kourtney Kardashian’s Stunning Wedding Dress

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony

Little dress, big veil!

All eyes were on the bride and her gorgeous wedding dress when Kourtney Kardashian walked down the aisle (with the help of mom Kris Jenner) to marry Travis Barker for the third time on May 22. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 43, and Blink-182 rocker, 46, tied the knot in a breathtaking, outdoor wedding in front of their friends and family in Portofino, Italy.

At the ceremony, the bride wore a white satin Dolce & Gabbana corseted mini dress that was covered in delicate, floral lace detailing on the sides, bottom and sleeves. The design was "inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie," per British Vogue. The soft, romantic look matched perfectly with Kourtney's long veil, which was attached to a headband as part of the Poosh founder's simple, yet stunning updo.

At the bottom of the veil, which stretched behind Kourtney, an image of the Virgin Mary could be seen. She was also featured on the black wedding dress that Kourtney wore while grabbing lunch with Travis, who has a head tattoo of the madonna, on May 21.

The words "Family Loyalty Respect" were also inscribed on Kourtney's long and short veils. They are the same three words that Travis has tattooed on his forehead.