Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend in Italy: "Pure Bliss"

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are LEGALLY Married

It's almost time for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to say "I do," this time in Italy, and they could not be happier.

The two are set to exchange vows for the third time in the village Portofino on May 22 in front of family and friends, who have been celebrating with them all weekend on the Italian Riviera.

"Kourtney has been in the best mood since arriving in Italy," a source close to the Kardashians star told E! News. "It has been pure bliss. She hasn't worried about one thing. Italy is her happy place and it was always her Travis' plan to have the wedding there ever since they visited together."

The source continued, "Kourtney is happy that everyone knows this is her wedding weekend and she is ready to celebrate. She hasn't worried about one detail and has been very relaxed. Kourtney has made sure all of the kids feel included the last couple of days and has been spending a lot of time with all of the kids together, including Travis'. It's been a lot of family bonding."