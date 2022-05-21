What Scott Disick Did During Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Wedding Weekend

The lord remains stateside.
Scott Disick was spotted back in California as his his Kourtney Kardashian prepares to wed Travis Barker for the third time this weekend in Italy.
On May 20, the 38-year-old joined Rod Stewart, his son Sean Stewart and daughter Kimberly Stewart for dinner at LAVO Ristorante in West Hollywood. The group was seen laughing and chit-chatting outside the Italian restaurant and at one point, Scott was seen patting the "Forever Young" singer's back.
According to photographers, the group left LAVO around 11 p,m., and Scott and Kimberly, 42, walked off together into his Sprinter van.
Back in 2015, the two sparked hook up rumors when they were spotted out several times together following Scott's split with Kourtney that summer. However, Kimberly's mom shut down the gossip, insisting that the Flip It Like Disick star was simply among her kids' "oldest friends."
"They introduced Scott to Kourtney," Alana Stewart told People that September. "I was there when it happened, so I can tell you they're all great pals."
She added, "Scott and Kimberly and Sean are great friends and they have been for many years and Kimberly and Sean love Kourtney."
While Scott dined with the Stewarts & Hamiltons alums, his kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, joined nearly the entire Kardashian/Jenner family in Italy for their mom's European wedding celebration with the Blink-182 rocker.
Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West, 8, Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson, Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster, 4, Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker, Travis' kids Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, have also been seen taking part in the pre-nuptial activities, including a lavish dinner on May 20 followed by a fun-filled day aboard a Dolce & Gabbana-themed yacht.
Scott previously opened up about his reaction to hearing Kourtney and Travis had gotten engaged back in November, telling Khloe he wasn't at all surprised.
"I wasn't that caught off guard, he said on the May 5 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. "I thought that they'd already be married [from] the way that she was talking. It wasn't crazy," he told Khloe. "Thank God, because at another time in my life, if I'd heard that, life would've been over for me."
In fact, Scott said that he felt "relief" that his ex had someone "taking care of her" going forward that wasn't him, calling her engagement "a good thing."
"I kind of, in a selfish way, feel like a lot has been lifted off of me," he said. "I couldn't do the job of being with her, so I salute Travis. He's in for a lot of work...Kourtney is not the simplest when it comes to everything."
