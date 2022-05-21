How Olivia Wilde Subtly Showed Support for Harry Styles' New Album Harry's House

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde's ROMANTIC Italy Vacation

While Harry Styles might dig her cinema, Olivia Wilde definitely digs his music!

On May 20, Olivia celebrated the release of her boyfriend's third album, titled Harry's House, by posting a sweet tribute to the "As It Was" singer on her Instagram Story.

The Don't Worry Darling director shared a short video from the 2018 Polish film Cold War set to the tune of Harry's new song "Music For A Sushi Restaurant."

In the clip, a woman can be seen tiredly standing at the bar of a busy restaurant before she begins dancing along to Harry's funky, feel-good hit. Olivia also kept her caption short and sweet, simply sharing a hands up emoji.

With lyrics that read, "Green eyes / Fried rice / I could crack an egg on you," the track is one of many on Harry's House that fans have speculated may be about Olivia, along with the songs "Late Night Talking" and "Cinema."