How Olivia Wilde Subtly Showed Support for Harry Styles' New Album Harry's House

Olivia Wilde celebrated the release of her boyfriend Harry Styles' new album Harry's House on May 20 by posting a video on her Instagram Story. Find out more below!

By Emlyn Travis May 21, 2022 1:57 PMTags
MusicOlivia WildeCouplesHarry Styles
Watch: Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde's ROMANTIC Italy Vacation

While Harry Styles might dig her cinema, Olivia Wilde definitely digs his music!

On May 20, Olivia celebrated the release of her boyfriend's third album, titled Harry's House, by posting a sweet tribute to the "As It Was" singer on her Instagram Story. 

The Don't Worry Darling director shared a short video from the 2018 Polish film Cold War set to the tune of Harry's new song "Music For A Sushi Restaurant."

In the clip, a woman can be seen tiredly standing at the bar of a busy restaurant before she begins dancing along to Harry's funky, feel-good hit. Olivia also kept her caption short and sweet, simply sharing a hands up emoji. 

With lyrics that read, "Green eyes / Fried rice / I could crack an egg on you," the track is one of many on Harry's House that fans have speculated may be about Olivia, along with the songs "Late Night Talking" and "Cinema." 

photos
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Romance Rewind

Harry and Olivia first confirmed their romance back in January 2021, four months after it was revealed that the "Watermelon Sugar" singer had been cast in her film Don't Worry Darling

Getty Images

While the couple have kept their relationship relatively private since then, they can often be spotted showing their support for one another IRL, like when Olivia attended Harry's recent Coachella headlining performances last April.  

When asked about the inspiration behind "Cinema" and its NSFW lyrics on The Howard Stern Show earlier this week, Harry artfully dodged the question by discussing his experience with Olivia on set instead. 

"I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia. I think there is something that obviously…acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot," he explained. "Being able to trust your director is a gift." 

Harry continued, "That was very helpful and it really meant for kind of a really nice experience working on that movie." 

Trending Stories

1

Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Weekend

2

The Jaw-Dropping True Story Told in Netflix's Our Father

3

Kendall Jenner Wears Sheer Skirt for Date Night With Devin Booker

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Weekend

2

The Jaw-Dropping True Story Told in Netflix's Our Father

3

Kendall Jenner Wears Sheer Skirt for Date Night With Devin Booker

4

Ashley Graham Details “Severe” Hemorrhage While Giving Birth to Twins

5

See Travis Barker's Home Where He Spends Time With Kourtney Kardashian