Find Out Which Stranger Things Kid Winona Ryder Called "the Next Meryl Streep"

Winona Ryder has real love—and respect—for her Stranger Things co-stars.
Ahead of the show's season four premiere on May 27, the two-time Academy Award nominee reflected back on the legacy of the show, while heaping some major praise on its younger cast members.
"I continue to be blown away by these kids," Winona told E! News. "I was their age when the show takes place. These kids are just magic."
She can hardly even call them kids anymore. Millie Bobby Brown, who was just 12 when she was cast on Stranger Things, is now 18 years old.
Seeing Millie in her season four wig has made some people do a double-take because she bears a striking to resemblance to a younger Winona. "It was wild seeing her like that," Winona said. "When I was that age, I had dyed-black [hair], goth going on. But there is definitely a resemblance."
Winona, who has worked with just about every accomplished actress in the industry, saved perhaps her highest accolades for 20-year-old Sadie Sink, who plays Max.
"Sadie is like Liv Ullmann," Winona gushed. "She's going to be like Meryl Streep." No pressure, Sadie!
Considering Winona and Meryl worked together on 1993's The House of the Spirits, she definitely knows what she's talking about!
Winona, of course, grew up in the acting business. She was only 16 years old when she starred in the iconic high school comedy Heathers and she was still a teenager when she filmed Edward Scissorhands. So, it makes sense that she's had some insight about the professional lives of her co-stars.
"They're all so talented. Just kind, good people," Winona said. "I'm very protective and I have mixed feelings about kids in the industry. But we really scored with these kids. It's been great watching them grow up."
Watch them continue to grow up before our when the first seven episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things drop May 27 on Netflix.
In the meantime, get a sneak peek at the first eight minutes of the first episode here.