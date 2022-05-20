Ashley Graham Details "Severe" Hemorrhage While Giving Birth to Twins

Watch : Supermodel Ashley Graham Welcomes TWIN Boys

Ashley Graham remembers the day she gave birth to twin boys like it was yesterday.

On Jan. 7 at 2 a.m., the supermodel started to feel contractions. Three and a half hours later, Ashley became the mom to Malachi Ervin and Roman Ervin. For some mothers, the speedy delivery may sound like a dream. But now, in a personal essay for Glamour, Ashley recalled just how scary the process was.

Moments of celebration quickly turned into fear when Ashley started not to fell well and blacked out. She later learned that she had a severe hemorrhage.

"All I can remember is feeling a light touch on my cheek, which I found out later was actually somebody smacking the crap out of my cheek, someone holding my hand, my husband Justin [Ervin] in my ear, praying and someone jabbing me with a needle in my arm," she wrote on May 20. "And I remember seeing darkness and what seemed like stars."

When Ashley woke up, her midwife and team of professionals tried to keep her calm by saying she was fine. However, Ashley knew something was wrong.