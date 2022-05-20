Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley Confirms Romance With Hayley Kiyoko After Music Video Cameo

Watch : Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities

The summer of love is extra rosy for Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko.

On May 20, The Bachelor alum confirmed her romance with the pop star in a new Instagram. "Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch," Becca wrote as her caption before adding Hayley's nickname "#95p."

Becca also shared a compilation of memories with Hayley from the past few months. And as Dagny's "Love You Like That" played in the background, fans spotted the duo exchanging some kisses.

The post comes hours after Hayley celebrated the release of her latest hit "For the Girls" by dropping the song's video, which is a romantic queer parody of ABC's hit reality show. In the video, Hayley searches for the perfect partner before Becca arrives in a limo for a surprise ending.

"I love being a woman, and women have always been a massive influence on my life," Hayley said in a statement. "‘For The Girls' is an anthem celebrating that love, highlighting our strength, beauty and vulnerability. The music video is meant to reflect that celebration with a sense of humor and an expansive take on whose romantic story gets told. It was so much fun to direct, especially since it's a nod to one of my favorite reality shows of all time."