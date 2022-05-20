Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley Confirms Romance With Hayley Kiyoko After Music Video Cameo

The summer of love is extra rosy for Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko.
On May 20, The Bachelor alum confirmed her romance with the pop star in a new Instagram. "Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch," Becca wrote as her caption before adding Hayley's nickname "#95p."
Becca also shared a compilation of memories with Hayley from the past few months. And as Dagny's "Love You Like That" played in the background, fans spotted the duo exchanging some kisses.
The post comes hours after Hayley celebrated the release of her latest hit "For the Girls" by dropping the song's video, which is a romantic queer parody of ABC's hit reality show. In the video, Hayley searches for the perfect partner before Becca arrives in a limo for a surprise ending.
"I love being a woman, and women have always been a massive influence on my life," Hayley said in a statement. "‘For The Girls' is an anthem celebrating that love, highlighting our strength, beauty and vulnerability. The music video is meant to reflect that celebration with a sense of humor and an expansive take on whose romantic story gets told. It was so much fun to direct, especially since it's a nod to one of my favorite reality shows of all time."
Hayley added, "No matter how you identify or who you love, I hope this summer bop makes you feel sexy and empowered."
Fans first met Becca when she appeared on season 18 of The Bachelor in 2015 with Chris Soules. After not receiving the final rose, she returned to the show in 2016 with Ben Higgins. She was eliminated in week seven.
Becca's post immediately received comments from her closest friends in and out of Bachelor Nation including Ben who wrote, "Love you B!!!!"
JoJo Fletcher commented, "My girls!!!! Love you both so much." Colton Underwood added, "We love a good launch. SO HAPPY FOR YOU."
Since her experience on reality TV, Becca has served as a co-host on iHeartRadio's Scrubbing In podcast. She first revealed that she was in a relationship in June 2019, telling her podcast co-host, Tanya Rad, at the time that she was "in love" with someone.
She later explained that she wanted to protect her new romance after her experience on The Bachelor.
"Being private on social media is not the same as hiding," Becca shared during an Instagram Q&A. "People already have an opinion on about my relationship and I haven't even shared it. Makes sense why I want to protect it? But maybe one day! It'll be our choice though."
Perhaps the right time is now! As Hayley wrote on Instagram, "The best four years ever. I love you Becca."