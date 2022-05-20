Margot Robbie to Star in Ocean’s 11 Prequel: Everything We Know

Watch : Margot Robbie's FIRST LOOK as Barbie

Margot Robbie's newest movie role came as a bombshell.

The Suicide Squad star has been tapped to join a new Ocean's Eleven film, Warner Bros confirms to E! News. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Margot will star in and produce the new movie, which will be led by Bombshell director Jay Roach.

The new Ocean's film, which will begin production next spring, will also be produced by Margot's husband Tom Ackerley. Details about the script by Carrie Solomon have been kept mum, however, The Hollywood Reporter said it is "known to be an original Ocean's Eleven that is set in Europe in the 1960s."

The initial Ocean's Eleven was released in 1960 and starred Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. The heist film was successfully rebooted in 2001, starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Don Cheadle, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and more.

Three years later, two sequels—Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen—were released. And in 2018, the female-led Ocean's Eight film was released starring Sandra Bullock, Debbie Ocean, Rihanna and more.