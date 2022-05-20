Margot Robbie to Star in Ocean’s 11 Prequel: Everything We Know

Margot Robbie's newest movie role came as a bombshell.
The Suicide Squad star has been tapped to join a new Ocean's Eleven film, Warner Bros confirms to E! News. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Margot will star in and produce the new movie, which will be led by Bombshell director Jay Roach.
The new Ocean's film, which will begin production next spring, will also be produced by Margot's husband Tom Ackerley. Details about the script by Carrie Solomon have been kept mum, however, The Hollywood Reporter said it is "known to be an original Ocean's Eleven that is set in Europe in the 1960s."
The initial Ocean's Eleven was released in 1960 and starred Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. The heist film was successfully rebooted in 2001, starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Don Cheadle, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and more.
Three years later, two sequels—Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen—were released. And in 2018, the female-led Ocean's Eight film was released starring Sandra Bullock, Debbie Ocean, Rihanna and more.
Margot has seemingly become a studio favorite for Warner Bros. Last month, the film and entertainment company released a first look at the actress portraying the iconic doll, Barbie. In a photo tweeted out by the studio on April 26, the actress—who is also producing the movie—could be seen wearing a blue and white striped top with coordinating accessories while sitting in a hot pink convertible.
The live-action film Barbie is slated to be released in July 2023 and will also star some other big names, including Ryan Gosling—who will portray Barbie's boyfriend Ken—Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera and Hari Nef.
"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Margot said in a 2019 press release. "I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen."