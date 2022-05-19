Breaking

Rihanna Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With A$AP Rocky

Revisiting Johnny Depp's Dating History: Ellen Barkin, Jennifer Grey, Amber Heard and More Stars

As Johnny Depp's trial against ex-wife Amber Heard continues, look back at his past relationships with Ellen Barkin, Jennifer Grey, Vanessa Paradis and more.

Johnny Depp's ongoing trial in Virginia has brought his exes into the spotlight—and not just his ex-wife Amber Heard, who he's suing for defamation. 

On May 19, the jury saw a pre-recorded deposition from the Alice in Wonderland star's ex Ellen Barkin, who he was romantically involved with in 1994. In the November 2019 video, she testified about their relationship—which she actually clarified was more "sexual" than "romantic"—and accused him of being "jealous," "controlling" and "demanding" during the "several months" they would hook up at their places in Los Angeles.

Depp, for his part, reportedly said in a London courtroom two years ago that Barkin holds a grudge against him because he didn't give her a "proper relationship."

Yet, Barkin isn't the only one of his former flames who is making headlines amid Depp's latest lawsuit. His ex-fiancée Jennifer Grey was asked to comment on his trial with Heard in a May 5 interview with Entertainment Tonight

Viral Moments From Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

"All I can say about that trial is that it breaks my heart for everybody involved," the Dirty Dancing star said. "I just think it's sad and I wish it was resolved and I just wish everybody well."

She later reflected on her past with Depp on the May 12 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, recalling how they met shortly after her split from fiancé Matthew Broderick and a few years after Depp's breakup with his first wife Lori Anne Allison (who was married to him from 1983 to 1985).

Getty Images

Grey said Depp proposed to her in the 1980s, two weeks after they met. They picked out a ring at Tiffany & Co. in Beverly Hills and moved in together, but never walked down the aisle as the couple split nine months later.

"You have to understand Johnny Depp, 1989 Johnny Depp, so beautiful," the actress said. "You've never seen a more beautiful, whoa."

After dating Grey and Barkin—as well as fellow movie stars Winona Ryder and Kate Moss—Depp went on to welcome two kids (Lily-Rose, 22, and Jack, 20) with French actress Vanessa Paradis.

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

But the actor, now 58, wouldn't marry again until his wedding to Heard in 2015. She filed for divorce in the following year. Now, he's suing her over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post about alleged abuse she faced, without naming Depp specifically. Heard is countersuing him for $100 million.

For more of Depp's romantic history, grab your looking glass and keep reading.

REX/Shutterstock, Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Lori Ann Allison

Depp was married to the makeup artist from 1983 to 1985.

FOX
Sherilyn Fenn

The Twin Peaks actress dated Depp in 1986 following her split from Prince.

Barry King/WireImage
Ellen Barkin

After several red carpet appearances in 1994, the two split following a brief relationship.

SNAP/ZUMAPRESS.com
Juliette Lewis

The What's Eating Gilbert Grape co-stars reportedly dated while filming but split afterwards.

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
Jennifer Grey

The Dirty Dancing actress was engaged to Depp in the '80s. She recently recounted their romantic history here.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Winona Ryder

The Edward Scissorhands co-stars became engaged in 1990 and split three years later.

Tammie Arroyo/Getty Images
Kate Moss

The fashionable couple was inseparable in the '90s but split after a four-year relationship.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Vanessa Paradis

After 14 years together, and two children, the two split up in June 2012.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Amber Heard

The actors were married from 2015 and split over a year later after she filed for divorce in late May.

For more information on domestic abuse or to get help for yourself or someone you love, visit the website for The National Domestic Violence Hotline (http://www.thehotline.org/) or call 1-800-799-7233.

