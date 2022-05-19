Revisiting Johnny Depp's Dating History: Ellen Barkin, Jennifer Grey, Amber Heard and More Stars

Watch : Why Johnny Depp WON'T LOOK at Amber Heard In Court

Johnny Depp's ongoing trial in Virginia has brought his exes into the spotlight—and not just his ex-wife Amber Heard, who he's suing for defamation.

On May 19, the jury saw a pre-recorded deposition from the Alice in Wonderland star's ex Ellen Barkin, who he was romantically involved with in 1994. In the November 2019 video, she testified about their relationship—which she actually clarified was more "sexual" than "romantic"—and accused him of being "jealous," "controlling" and "demanding" during the "several months" they would hook up at their places in Los Angeles.

Depp, for his part, reportedly said in a London courtroom two years ago that Barkin holds a grudge against him because he didn't give her a "proper relationship."

Yet, Barkin isn't the only one of his former flames who is making headlines amid Depp's latest lawsuit. His ex-fiancée Jennifer Grey was asked to comment on his trial with Heard in a May 5 interview with Entertainment Tonight.