Kourtney & Travis

See Every Photo From Their Wedding Weekend

See Megan Fox, MGK and More Celeb Guests at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian Wedding

Celebrities such as Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly traveled to Italy to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s third wedding. See how what they wore to Kravis’ big day.

By Emlyn Travis May 22, 2022 8:21 PMTags
Kim KardashianWeddingsTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashiansCouplesKhloe Kardashian
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding: ALL the Details

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's star-studded wedding ceremony was one that will live on forever and ever. 

Megan Fox, fiancé Machine Gun Kelly and Barker's Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus were just a few of the many special guests who got all dressed up in their Sunday best to see Kravis exchange vows on May 22 in a lavish wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy. 

The couple, who legally wed last weekend in California following a non-binding Las Vegas ceremony, was also joined by the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner and her siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

Kourtney and Travis' blended family were also in attendance for the special day: Kourtney's children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, (who she shares with ex Scott Disick), plus Travis' kids, Landon, 18, Alabama, 16 (whose mom is Travis' ex Shanna Moakler) and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23. 

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Legally Married

The Poosh founder and Blink-182 rocker's Italian nuptials come less than a week after the pair were legally wed in a low-key ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif., on May 15.

The couple, who got engaged last October, also previously exchanged vows in April while in Las Vegas, however they didn't have a marriage license at the time.

Scroll on to see who else celebrated Kourtney and Travis' wedding festivities below!

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly

Kravis' BFF arrives hand-in-hand to the ceremony. The actress wears a black ballgown with a lace bustier top, while the rocker dons a wild blue leopard-print suit.

Shutterstock
Machine Gun Kelly

The "twin flame" singer is hard to miss as he sports punky pink hair.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Devin Booker

Joined by Kendall's boyfriend Devin Booker, the sisters coordinate in floral dresses. 

Shutterstock
Mark Hoppus, Skye Everly

Travis' Blink-182 bandmate and his wife both sport sunglasses as they arrive to the ceremony.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Khloe Kardashian

Kourtney's sister dons a black lace gown styled with an ornate gold crown for the wedding ceremony.

Shutterstock
Kris Jenner

The mother-of-the-bride shows off a fabulous feathered Dolce & Gabbana ensemble as she heads to the ceremony.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker Stormi Webster

The supermodel is hand to support her oldest sister, along with her NBA star boyfriend and 4-year-old niece.

Shutterstock
Simon Huck, Phil Riportella & Steph Shep

The Kardashian-Jenner family friends ride a water taxi.

Shutterstock
Guilherme Siqueira, Kris Jenner

The mother-of-the-bride appears with Domenico Dolce's partner.

Shutterstock
Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner's boyfriend rides a water taxi.

MEGA
Andrea Bocelli

The Italian tenor appears with his son Matteo.

NINO/GC Images
Stefano Gabbana

The designer waves at a pre-wedding event. He and Dolce & Gabbana partner Domenico Dolce attended the event and styled the bride and groom and their wedding party.

Shutterstock
Devin Booker

The NBA star accompanied girlfriend Kendall Jenner and enjoyed some fun in the water during the wedding weekend.

skyehoppus / Instagram
Mark Hoppus & Skye Hoppus

Travis' Blink-182 bandmate and his wife pose for a pic at a pre-wedding event.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in Lavish Italian Ceremony

2

See Kourtney Kardashian in Wedding Dress, Courtesy of Alabama Barker

3

All the Details on Kourtney Kardashian’s Stunning Wedding Dress

Catch up on full episodes of KUWTK any time online or on Peacock.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in Lavish Italian Ceremony

2

See Kourtney Kardashian in Wedding Dress, Courtesy of Alabama Barker

3

All the Details on Kourtney Kardashian’s Stunning Wedding Dress

4

All the Celeb Guests at Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Wedding

5

Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe Gets Ready for Prom