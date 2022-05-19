Paul W. Downs Reveals How Hacks Landed Laurie Metcalf for Season 2

Watch : Hacks Stars Paul W. Downs & Megan Stalter Explain That "Me Too" Scene

Laurie Metcalf has played everyone from straight-shooting Jackie on ABC's The Conners to struggling working mom Marion in Greta Gerwig's critically acclaimed film Lady Bird. Still, we found ourselves blown away by her latest role: A tour manager named Weed on season two of Hacks.

We were curious to learn how this TV-legend-turned-Oscar-nominated actress ended up as a bit character on the HBO Max comedy. So, we turned to Paul W. Downs, the co-creator and star of Hacks, for an answer.

"Laurie Metcalf is so exactly the tone of the show, because she's so funny," he exclusively told E! News. "She's an incredible actress. She's a Tony winner. She's an Oscar nominee. So she can really do grounded, theatrical performances as well."

Because of this, Downs revealed that the Hacks team reached out to Metcalf for several different parts. Yet, when creating the character of Weed, a schedule-loving tour manager who received her unique name from Pete Wentz, Downs said Metcalf was always the one they all dreamed of casting.