OG Jersey Shore Stars Slam MTV's Plans For a Reboot

There will be no fist pumping today.
The original cast of MTV's phenomenon Jersey Shore is letting the world know they're not happy about a recently announced MTV reboot titled Jersey Shore 2.0.
OG cast members Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, JWoww, Pauly D and Angelina Pivarnick released a collective statement on their Twitter accounts May 19, taking a dig at the network they called home.
"As a cast took a chance with a network in need," the statement reads, "we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see. We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers."
The original Jersey Shore ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012, making its cast members household names almost overnight. The cast returned for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which premiered in 2018 and just wrapped its fifth season earlier this year.
The Situation, never one for subtlety, had more to say. He tweeted: "Often duplicated but never replicated" and "there is no substitute for lightning in a bottle," making clear references to the reboot plans.
MTV gave a nod to the original show with the announcement of the reboot—but the network seems focused on bringing a new brand of G.T.L. to a younger generation.
"It's been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts," the network said. "Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house. They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long."
While the sun may be setting on our Jersey faves, it will always be "T-shirt time" in our hearts.
MTV has not responded to our request for comment.