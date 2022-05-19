Nicola Coughlan Teases a "New Man" Joining the Bridgerton Cast

Watch : Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!

Do you burn for new Bridgerton details? Well then, we have good news for you, dear readers.

While speaking with E! News at Elle's Hollywood Rising Event on May 18, Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton's season three leading lady, dropped a tidbit that would make Lady Whistledown proud.

"I've heard there's a new man entering into the Ton, as we call it," she told E! News. "Into London society."

Who could this man be? Well, since the Bridgerton show isn't afraid to stray from the book series it's based on, we don't want to rush into making any assumptions.

What we do know is that season three is inspired by Julia Quinn's fourth Bridgerton novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which has Penelope Featherington (Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) as the main couple. Seasons one and two told the love stories of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), respectively.