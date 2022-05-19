Revolve Occasion-Ready Dresses Under $100: Shop These 18 Trendy Looks

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer is approaching, which means you probably have a lot of special events on your social calendar. From weddings to birthdays, to bachelorette parties, that's a lot of planning. Even if you're just a guest, you have a lot of outfits to shop for. If you're looking for some on-trend looks at a great price point, there are some affordable finds from Revolve for under $100.
"Under $100" is not a phrase that most of us associate with shopping at Revolve, but if you're a savvy spender, you know that there are so many great occasion-ready dresses at that price point. Make sure you're best dressed at your next event with these on-trend picks that are also budget-friendly.
Revolve Occasion-Ready Dresses Under $100
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Butter You Up Dress
An LBD is always a good idea. It's a wardrobe staple that you can dress up or dress down in so many different ways.
More to Come Regina Maxi Dress
Steal the show in this ice blue silk maxi dress. That high slit is to die for and you need to check out the back. This one also comes in a beautiful, champagne hue.
AFRM Simona Mesh Midi Dress
Cut-outs are not going anywhere. This fun floral dress is so on trend right now.
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Tie Curious Dress
This collared mini dress is super fun with a bit of refinement. This champagne color is stunning, but it's not your only option. You can also rock this in black, white, or olive green.
BCBGeneration Twist Wrap Surplice Dress
A white floral mini is the perfect look for summer.
ASTR the Label Gaia Dress
A slip dress is always a good idea. This classic silhouette works for so many dress codes and this one has an adjustable tie at the back.
More to Come Claudia Cami Midi Dress
You need this dress in your closet because it's one of those super versatile looks that you can wear from day to night.
BCBGeneration Midi Dress
You just found your new go-to wedding guest dress. This super-flattering dress works for so many different dress codes.
BCBGeneration Midi Dress
This floral silk dress looks so luxurious and expensive, but it's just $88. No one would ever guess that, right?
AFRM Amina Dress
Here's another great floral look that brings some fun vibes to your wardrobe.
More to Come Elena Mini Dress
This textured mini is just so adorable. You can also rock this look in black or burgundy.
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Let's Disco Dress
Feel comfortable and look sophisticated in this silky, orange mini dress.
Line & Dot Brooke Mini Dress
Go for a lively look with this yellow mini. The ties on the straps are just too cute. You can also rock this in hot pink.
More to Come Petra Ruched Mini Dress
This smocked dress is just so darling, right?
More to Come Makaela Babydoll Dress
This babydoll dress giving 90s vibes for sure.
More to Come Shannan Mini Dress
If you love a mini, this black and white lace number is sure to wow.
More to Come Samantha Mini Dress
Be the life of the party in this off-the-shoulder ruffled mini dress.
More to Come Irene Lace Mini Dress
This lace-adorned floral mini is equal parts sweet and sassy.
