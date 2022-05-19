Revolve Occasion-Ready Dresses Under $100: Shop These 18 Trendy Looks

Don't miss these budget-friendly dresses from BCBGeneration, AFRM, BB Dakota, and more of your favorite Revolve brands.

By Marenah Dobin May 19, 2022
E-Comm: Revolve Special Occasion Dresses Under $100

Summer is approaching, which means you probably have a lot of special events on your social calendar. From weddings to birthdays, to bachelorette parties, that's a lot of planning. Even if you're just a guest, you have a lot of outfits to shop for. If you're looking for some on-trend looks at a great price point, there are some affordable finds from Revolve for under $100.

"Under $100" is not a phrase that most of us associate with shopping at Revolve, but if you're a savvy spender, you know that there are so many great occasion-ready dresses at that price point. Make sure you're best dressed at your next event with these on-trend picks that are also budget-friendly.

Selling Sunset Season 5 Fashion: 76 Outfits From Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause and More

Revolve Occasion-Ready Dresses Under $100

BB Dakota by Steve Madden Butter You Up Dress

An LBD is always a good idea. It's a wardrobe staple that you can dress up or dress down in so many different ways. 

$69
Revolve

More to Come Regina Maxi Dress

Steal the show in this ice blue silk maxi dress. That high slit is to die for and you need to check out the back. This one also comes in a beautiful, champagne hue.

$86
Revolve

AFRM Simona Mesh Midi Dress

Cut-outs are not going anywhere. This fun floral dress is so on trend right now. 

$78
Revolve

BB Dakota by Steve Madden Tie Curious Dress

This collared mini dress is super fun with a bit of refinement. This champagne color is stunning, but it's not your only option. You can also rock this in black, white, or olive green.

$89
Revolve

BCBGeneration Twist Wrap Surplice Dress

A white floral mini is the perfect look for summer.

$78
Revolve

ASTR the Label Gaia Dress

A slip dress is always a good idea. This classic silhouette works for so many dress codes and this one has an adjustable tie at the back.

$98
Revolve

More to Come Claudia Cami Midi Dress

You need this dress in your closet because it's one of those super versatile looks that you can wear from day to night. 

$78
Revolve

BCBGeneration Midi Dress

You just found your new go-to wedding guest dress. This super-flattering dress works for so many different dress codes.

$88
Revolve

BCBGeneration Midi Dress

This floral silk dress looks so luxurious and expensive, but it's just $88. No one would ever guess that, right?

$88
Revolve

AFRM Amina Dress

Here's another great floral look that brings some fun vibes to your wardrobe.

$78
Revolve

More to Come Elena Mini Dress

This textured mini is just so adorable. You can also rock this look in black or burgundy.

$68
Revolve

BB Dakota by Steve Madden Let's Disco Dress

Feel comfortable and look sophisticated in this silky, orange mini dress.

$89
Revolve

Line & Dot Brooke Mini Dress

Go for a lively look with this yellow mini. The ties on the straps are just too cute. You can also rock this in hot pink.

$98
Revolve

More to Come Petra Ruched Mini Dress

This smocked dress is just so darling, right?

$78
Revolve

More to Come Makaela Babydoll Dress

This babydoll dress giving 90s vibes for sure.

$74
Revolve

More to Come Shannan Mini Dress

If you love a mini, this black and white lace number is sure to wow.

$66
Revolve

More to Come Samantha Mini Dress

Be the life of the party in this off-the-shoulder ruffled mini dress.

$66
Revolve

More to Come Irene Lace Mini Dress

This lace-adorned floral mini is equal parts sweet and sassy. 

$68
Revolve

If you're looking for more great deals, you can save up to 87% on these graduation dresses from Nordstrom Rack.

