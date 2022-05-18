Nordstrom Rack Has Great Deals on Graduation Dresses Up to 87% Off—Here Are the Chicest Finds Under $50

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Graduation season is here! If you're a soon-to-be grad who hasn't quite figured out what you're going to wear to the big ceremony, don't worry. We've got you covered. We searched all over Nordstrom Rack to find the best deals on dresses that you can wear for graduation. If you're on a budget, you'll be happy to know we even found some cute finds under $50.

When shopping for a graduation dress, you definitely want to look for something that you can comfortably wear for hours. Graduation ceremonies can be pretty long, and depending on where it's going to be held, you may have to deal with warmer temperatures. Given the time of year, your best bet is to go for dresses that are lightweight and flowy like ASTR the Label's Poplin Puff Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress. It's gorgeous, comes in several colors and it's on sale for $50.

We've rounded up some of the best under $50 deals on graduation dresses from Nordstrom Rack. Check those out below.