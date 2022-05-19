Revolve Occasion-Ready Dresses Under $100: Shop These 18 Trendy Looks

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Summer is approaching, which means you probably have a lot of special events on your social calendar. From weddings to birthdays, to bachelorette parties, that's a lot of planning. Even if you're just a guest, you have a lot of outfits to shop for. If you're looking for some on-trend looks at a great price point, there are some affordable finds from Revolve for under $100.

"Under $100" is not a phrase that most of us associate with shopping at Revolve, but if you're a savvy spender, you know that there are so many great occasion-ready dresses at that price point. Make sure you're best dressed at your next event with these on-trend picks that are also budget-friendly.