JoJo Siwa Reflects on "Bizarre" Yet "Special" Period of Her Life

Watch : JoJo Siwa Says Life Is Just "Epic Right Now"

JoJo Siwa says she's happier with each passing day.

The 18-year-old star reflected on this stage of her life while speaking with E! News after performing on Dancing With the Stars for Horror Night on Oct. 25.

Asked to describe her life right now, JoJo shared, "Life right now is so bizarre. It's unique and so special and so amazing. Really big words that I haven't used in a really long time."

The influencer, who recently split from her girlfriend of nine months, explained that she has a new outlook on life.

"Every day, I feel different. Every day, my happiness is larger. And every day, my confidence is larger. And every day, a thrill is bigger," she exclusively told E! News.

All in all, she can't complain: "Life is just so epic right now that I'm just seat belted in and along for the ride. I'm in the driver's seat, but I'm going 150 miles per hour. Like, Jesus take the wheel."