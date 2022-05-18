See Taylor Lautner's Priceless Reaction to His Sister's Pregnancy Reveal

Watch : Taylor Lautner Is Engaged to Longtime GF Tay Dome

Taylor Lautner is ready to take on his next role—uncle!

On May 18, Lautner shared a video of the moment he found out his sister, Makena Moore, is expecting her first baby with husband Jacob Moore. In the sweet clip shared to Instagram, the actor is seen unwrapping gifts with his fiancée Tay Dome. And when they find onesies inside, their reactions are truly priceless.

"I'll never ever be able to put this moment into words," Lautner captioned the footage. "I've never been more speechless in my life. My sister has been my best friend since I was blessed with her at 5 years old. She's been my rock for so so many years. She now gives me one of the greatest gifts in life, the blessing to be an Uncle."

In his heartfelt message, the Twilight alum also emphasized just how much this moment means to him. "Makena, I will take care of your beautiful baby as if they were my own," Lautner continued. "I love you and @mrjbmoore more than anything. #moremoores !!!"