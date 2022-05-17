RHOC's Dr. Jen Armstrong Files for Legal Separation From Husband Ryne Holliday

Watch : "RHOC's" Shannon Beador Confirms She & David Don't Talk

There's one thing that Dr. Jen Armstrong can't fix: her marriage.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has filed for legal separation from Ryne Holliday, her husband of nearly eight years, according to court documents obtained by E! News. The filing was submitted on May 13—although the former couple's official date of separation is listed as September 8, 2021—and cites "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of their split.

Armstrong and Holliday share three children together, 10-year-old twins Vera and Vince, and 9-year-old Robert. Court documents show that Armstrong is requesting legal and physical custody of them, with visitation rights granted to her ex.

The breakup comes after Armstrong and Holliday temporarily split for a month earlier this year. "I'm just going to be honest. We actually separated," she told Page Six in February. "We separated and then lived life without each other."

At the time, Armstrong said she and Holliday had since reunited and were in a "great place." However, a source tells E! News that in the months since, "Jen has been trying to tackle some communication issues she and Ryne have been struggling with for quite some time."