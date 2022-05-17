Sam Asghari Shares How He and Britney Spears Are “Moving Forward” After Pregnancy Loss

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are stronger than yesterday.
Two days after the couple announced that they lost their "miracle baby early in the pregnancy," Sam is speaking out on Instagram to share his appreciation for those who have shown their support during this difficult time.
"We have felt your support," he wrote on May 16. "We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It's hard but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy."
The 28-year-old added, "We will be expanding our family soon."
Sam's post comes after the couple—who got engaged last September—announced in a joint statement on May 14 that they had lost their little one.
"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the "Womanizer" singer, 40, and her fiancé wrote at the time. "This is a devastating time for any parent."
The couple acknowledged that they "should have waited to announce until we were further along" in their pregnancy journey, but they were "overly excited to share the good news" with everyone.
They wrote that they "will continue trying to expand our beautiful family," concluding their message by thanking everyone for their support and asking for privacy during this "difficult moment."
On April 11, Britney—already mom to two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline—announced on Instagram that she and Sam were expecting their first child together.
The following day, Sam told BBC that he and his fiancée—whose conservatorship came to an end in November—should have become parents a lot sooner.
"I mean this should have happened three years ago to be honest with you," he told the outlet. "When you're in a relationship with someone that you're truly in love with, you want to re-create, and so this is something I want to do."