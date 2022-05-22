Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in Lavish Italian Wedding Ceremony

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding: ALL the Details

Third time's a charm: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married—again!

After a Las Vegas ceremony in April and an intimate courthouse wedding in Southern California on May 15, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 drummer tied the knot in a lavish outdoor ceremony in the village of Portofino in Italy on May 22, E! News has learned. (See her wedding dress!)

During the European nuptials, Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, said "I do" on a red carpeted altar at the 16th-century Castello Brown in front of friends and family, including her children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, and Travis' kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22. (Kourtney co-parents her trio with ex Scott Disick while Travis shares his kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Neither of the exes attended the wedding.)

Kourtney's siblings—Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner—as well as mom Kris Jenner were also in attendance.

Days before flying to Italy, Kourtney and Travis legally wed in Santa Barbara, Calif., with her grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell and his dad Randy Barker serving as witnesses.