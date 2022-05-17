Naomi Judd’s Husband Larry Strickland Recalls Her “Fragile” Final Days

Watch : Ashley Judd Reveals Her Mother Naomi Judd's Cause of Death

Larry Strickland is sharing some insight into the life of his late wife Naomi Judd.

In late April, it was confirmed that the country superstar died by suicide at the age of 76. During CMT's Naomi Judd: A River of Time memorial special aired May 15, Strickland opened up about his wife's lasting legacy.

"Naomi never met a stranger," he shared, while standing onstage alongside daughters Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd. "Much to my displeasure, she would start a conversation with anyone who made eye contact with her, and we would end up standing 10, 20, 30 minutes on a sidewalk while she talked to a complete stranger about their passions and their dog."



Sharing that Naomi flew home to Nashville from Vienna, Austria for the Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony, Strickland, 76, noted that her flying solo was out of the ordinary. The country singer traveled back home ahead of her induction, which took place just one day after her death.