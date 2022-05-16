Naomi Judd Honored at Memorial Service 2 Weeks After Her Death

Watch : Naomi Judd Dead at 76: Country Stars Pay Tribute

The country music community honored the life and legacy of Naomi Judd with music.

Friends, family and fellow artists gathered at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium on May 15 to pay tribute to the late singer at a public memorial. The service—hosted by Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts—aired live on CMT in a special titled Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration.

Early in the ceremony, Wynonna Judd, who along with her late mother was half of the country duo The Judds, sang "River of Time." Later, she paired up with Brandi Carlile for a duet of "The Rose," recreating the band's signature mother/daughter harmonies.

Among the other musicians paying tribute in song to Naomi were Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town, Jamey Johnson, Emmylou Harris and Allison Russell.

In an especially touching moment, country singer Martina McBride read a Maya Angelou passage to the crowd, while Bette Midler, Bono, Oprah Winfrey, Reba McEntire, Salma Hayek, Reese Witherspoon and Morgan Freeman all offered heartwarming testimonials.