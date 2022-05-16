The Downton Abbey Cast Reveals What It's Like to Reunite for A New Era

Watch : Downtown Abbey: A New Era Cast Talks Fresh, New Story

Five seasons and two movies later, the Downton Abbey universe is as alive as ever.

The cast of the series' second film, A New Era, chatted exclusively with E! New's Daily Pop on the film's red carpet about its 12-year journey since the show's premiere in 2010.

"I feel so proud because I think the hardest thing to do is to keep an idea like this going and make it fresh and still preserve all the things that people like about it," said Elizabeth McGovern, who returns as Countess Cora Crawley. "And I never thought it would be possible to go as far as we've gone, but I do feel that this movie, it's sort of brought the whole thing back to life. It's really fresh again, it's funny. It has a sort of feeling of being really alive."

Downton Abbey's success is something Joanne Froggatt attributes to how much fun the cast has on set, telling E! News that her time playing Anna Smith has been an "absolute dream."