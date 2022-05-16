Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Surprise College Graduates by Paying Off Student Loans

Watch : "The Rundown": Snapping With Evan Spiegel

Well, that's one graduation gift these students will never forget.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel made the largest single gift in Otis College of Art and Design's history to help the 2022 graduates pay back their student loans. The announcement was made during the school's commencement ceremony on May 15.

"We know that for most of you and your families the shared burden of student debt is a heavy price that you paid for an exceptional Otis College education," Charles Hirschhorn, president of the L.A.-based school, said. "We understand that this debt can compromise your future and limit your creative ambitions. We do not want to see this happen. We want to empower your imagination, your creativity and innovation….You have the support of the entire Otis community as well as Miranda and Evan. So, we are pleased to announce today that Evan and Miranda, through their Spiegel Family Fund, have made the largest single gift in the history of Otis College. Their gift will enable you to repay your student loans."