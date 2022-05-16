Find Out the Emmy-Winning Actress Set to Play Pete Davidson’s Mom

2022 Billboard Music Awards

Pete Davidson has found his mother. 

Four-time Emmy winner Edie Falco will play Pete's mom in the upcoming Peacock comedy Bupkis

The show is a fictionalized version of Davidson's real life and will "combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known," according to the streamer. Falco's casting was announced at the NBCUniversal Upfront presentation on May 16.

"I'm so excited to be playing your mother in this show, Pete," Falco said at the presentation. "Finally, I get to play an overwhelmed mother of two living in a world of corruption. Except this time, it's Staten Island."

Falco is, of course, referring to her iconic role as Carmela Soprano on HBO's The Sopranos, a performance that earned her three Emmys over the show's six-season run from 1999 to 2007. The actress also won an Emmy in 2010 for her performance on Showtime's Nurse Jackie.

Davidson joked about Bupkis' home at the Upfront presentation—and offered up a new nickname for the streaming service.

"I can't believe we are going to be on Peacock, the streamer that is responsible for so so many great shows like MacGruber and the reruns of The Office," he joked. "So look out for our new show streaming on the ‘Cock."

Bupkis marks Davidson's first regular TV gig since his breakout on Saturday Night Live, where he's been a main cast member since 2014. There's no word on what Bupkis means for his future on SNL.

Davidson also played a version of himself in 2020's The King of Staten Island. In that project, his mother was played by Marisa Tomei

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

