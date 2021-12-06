MacGruber Set to Blast Off Again in New Peacock Series: Watch the First Trailer

Watch : Kristen Wiig Reveals Twins' Names in Very Unique Way

This lethal weapon is ready to blast off again.

America's ultimate uber patriot hero MacGruber is back. Will Forte returns in the titular role in Peacock's reboot of the Saturday Night Live classic sketch spinoff, set to launch on Dec. 16.

This time around, there is a whole new mission for the mullet-wearing soldier of fortune. In a sneak peek of MacGruber, released on Dec. 6, viewers catch up with Forte's character, who has been rotting in prison for the excessive force displayed in his sworn enemy. Now he has been given a choice by the military: To stay incarcerated for the rest of his life or get out and save the president's daughter who has been kidnapped.

"This son of bitch is our only hope," General Barrett Fasoose (Laurence Fishburne) states about the troubled inmate.

Accepting his mission to take down villain Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane), his old elite team of Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe) begrudgingly reassemble to defeat the forces of evil.