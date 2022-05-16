Southern Charm's Craig Conover & Austen Kroll Get Into Physical Fight in Dramatic Season 8 Trailer

2022 Billboard Music Awards

Southern Charm is finally back! See BFFs Austen and Craig get into a shocking altercation in the new trailer. Plus, a shocking hookup, Madison LeCroy's engagement and more.

Everyone's favorite Charmers are back.

Bravo just released the highly anticipated trailer for season eight of Southern Charm, which premieres June 23, and it is a doozy.

Leva Bonaparte, Craig ConoverKathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy and Shep Rose are all returning, as are Charleston Grand Dame Patricia Altschul and Craig's ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo, who took last season off.

The supertease reveals that Craig and Naomie recently hooked up prior to his relationship with Summer House's Paige DeSorbo.

"I feel like you're awkward around me a little bit," Naomie tells Craig, who replies, "We're not just exes, we hooked up recently."

Later, Paige tells Craig, "I think that hanging out one-on-one with an ex while you are dating someone is inappropriate."

There's also major drama between Craig and BFF Austen as they get into a physical fight with Craig putting Austen in a headlock and telling him to "say I'm sorry."

A Comprehensive Summer House, Southern Charm & Kristin Cavallari Crossover Timeline

Shep and girlfriend Taylor Ann Green's relationship isn't picture perfect either as he admits she "gets jealous" a lot. However, Austen tells Taylor in one scene, "The way that he talks to you sometimes..." before a clip of Shep calling Taylor a "a f--king idiot" plays.

Shep later tells Austen, "You're a f--king joke. I can't believe I'm sharing oxygen with you!"

Kathryn and her boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell, are facing their own drama, with him telling her, "You are the problem" during a heated fight and Madison causes waves with her surprise engagement to fiancé Brett.

See all the season eight drama to come in the first look above.

Southern Charm returns Thursday, June 23, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Bravo
Austen Kroll

Austen is enjoying professional success and has set his sights on a new love interest, Olivia. But putting his romantic past behind him looks difficult, as much as he attempts to convince himself otherwise.

Bravo
Naomie Olindo

Looking to mend her broken heart, Naomie leaves New York and heads back to Charleston. She is hoping for a fresh start, but drama with an old fling resurfaces while she sets her sights on a steamy new romance.

Bravo
Madison LeCroy

Newly engaged Madison is busy planning her wedding and splitting time between South Carolina and California. High off the success of her Charleston-based salon, Madison refuses to let resentful exes rain on her parade.

Bravo
Leva Bonaparte

Leva has moved into a new house in an upscale neighborhood with Lamar and their son, but she is wrestling with her mental health and the demands of running four restaurants on King Street.

Bravo
Shep Rose

At 42 years old and facing pressure to settle down, Shep finds himself at a crossroads in his relationship with his girlfriend, Taylor, who is still grappling with Shep's past mistakes. When Shep reaches his breaking point, his friends waste no time calling him out and coming to her defense.

Bravo
Taylor Ann Green

Patient and steadfast, Taylor leans on the group when she confronts past and present scares in her relationship. While quick to stand up for her friends, the dental assistant finds herself thinking twice about whether or not Shep is worth sticking around for.

Bravo
Craig Conover

Craig has finally made things official with his new girlfriend, Paige, but when the former love of his life shows up, his new relationship faces unexpected challenges. To complicate the situation, Whitney inserts himself when he decides to throw major shade at his friend.

Bravo
Kathryn Dennis

Kathryn celebrates her 30th birthday and is in a new relationship with her live-in boyfriend, Chleb. While she would love for the next decade of her life to be smooth sailing, she struggles to figure out exactly how to steer her way through. When an old friend moves back to town, she lets old resentments bubble to the surface.

Bravo
Chleb Ravenell

A former college athlete, Chleb prides himself on discipline and hard work, which he channels into his relationship with Kathryn. He also has a close bond with his mother, Debbie, who is not afraid to voice what she thinks is best for her son.

Bravo
Olivia Flowers

Olivia returned home to Charleston shortly before the pandemic hit, and what was supposed to be a weeklong vacation turned into a permanent stay. After a DM from Austen, she finds herself smitten. Though she is excited to be reunited with her friend Leva, she quickly gets caught in the crossfire of old feuds.

Bravo
Venita Aspen

A jack of all trades, Venita is a full-time model and influencer known around Charleston for her glamour, immaculate parties and head-to-toe perfect outfits. As she finds her footing with the group, Venita tries to reconcile her issues with Kathryn, though her and Olivia might not see eye to eye.

Bravo
Marcie Hobbs

Shep's younger cousin, Marcie, is one of the few people who can ask Shep the hard-hitting questions without feeling his wrath. She is expecting a baby girl with her new husband, John.

Bravo
Whitney Sudler-Smith
Bravo
Patricia Altschul
