Dove Cameron Reveals Which 2022 Billboard Music Awards Finalists She Wants to Collaborate With

During the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Dove Cameron spoke to Live From E! about the success of her hit single “Boyfriend” and which artists she wants to collaborate with.

Watch: Dove Cameron Huge Fan of Lil Nas X, Doja Cat & Adele at BBMAs 2022

Dove Cameron was born ready.

During her 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet appearance on May 15, the 26-year-old singer—who hit the BBMAs red carpet wearing a low-cut red dress designed by Ashlyn—spoke exclusively to E! News on the red carpet about how she is taking in the success of her hit song "Boyfriend," which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart.

"I definitely think like I'm always really slow to catch up to any sort of success that I experience. So, I feel like I've internalized it and I've yet to like believe it's really happening. So, I'm just really moved. I'm really honored to be here today."

Dove, who recently covered Lil Nas X's song "Montero (call Me By Your Name)," was then asked which finalists she would love to also cover or collaborate with.

"Definitely I'm a huge fan of Lil Nas," she told Live From E!. "I'm a huge fan of Adele, Doja Cat, everybody. I think it's a really great time for music. I definitely would be honored to collab with anybody here tonight."

All the Stars on 2022 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

And though her music is heating up the Billboard charts, don't think the Descendants actress is stepping away from her acting career any time soon.

Dove said that she doesn't like one of her professions more than the other, saying that acting and singing are her "two passions" and are "both equally as important" to her.

"I've been really lucky to do both professionally," she added. "I'm really lucky."

Watch Live From E!: 2022 Billboard Music Awards this Sunday, May 15, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, only on E!

