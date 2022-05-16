Dove Cameron Reveals Which 2022 Billboard Music Awards Finalists She Wants to Collaborate With

Watch : Dove Cameron Huge Fan of Lil Nas X, Doja Cat & Adele at BBMAs 2022

Dove Cameron was born ready.

During her 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet appearance on May 15, the 26-year-old singer—who hit the BBMAs red carpet wearing a low-cut red dress designed by Ashlyn—spoke exclusively to E! News on the red carpet about how she is taking in the success of her hit song "Boyfriend," which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart.

"I definitely think like I'm always really slow to catch up to any sort of success that I experience. So, I feel like I've internalized it and I've yet to like believe it's really happening. So, I'm just really moved. I'm really honored to be here today."

Dove, who recently covered Lil Nas X's song "Montero (call Me By Your Name)," was then asked which finalists she would love to also cover or collaborate with.

"Definitely I'm a huge fan of Lil Nas," she told Live From E!. "I'm a huge fan of Adele, Doja Cat, everybody. I think it's a really great time for music. I definitely would be honored to collab with anybody here tonight."