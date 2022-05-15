Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Support Nick Jonas at Softball Game

Watch : Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas EXPECTING Baby No. 2

Buy them some peanuts and cracker jacks, because Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are out to the ballgame!

On May 15, Joe and Sophie, who are expecting their second child together, were spotted at a softball league game in Los Angeles cheering on Joe's younger brother Nick Jonas and his team, the Happy Valli's.

The fashion-forward couple, who attended the 2022 Met Gala earlier this month, took in the sporting event dressed in their comfy-casual best. Sophie wore a matching pastel green tank top and trouser set that showed off her growing baby bump, while Joe opted for a white t-shirt and brown jeans.

As it turns out, the game was almost a full Jonas family outing. Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra, was also in attendance and sported a flowy, colorful top featuring unique illustrations with a white shirt underneath. She completed her look with blue jean shorts and white sneakers.