See Kylie Jenner's Message on Postpartum Hormones After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Watch : Kylie Jenner's Candid Message About Postpartum

Kylie Jenner is starting to feel like herself again.

On May 12, the 24-year-old reality star shared a video on TikTok giving fans more insight into what her postpartum struggles have been like since welcoming baby No. 2 with Travis Scott in February.

In the clip, captioned, "when your postpartum hormones start to level out," Kylie used a sound bite from her 2017 reality show, Life of Kylie, to explain how she's been feeling. "I'm getting my personality back though like," she mouthed, adding, "I'm feeling like myself again. I really was not myself."

This isn't the first time Kylie—also mom to 4-year-old Stormi Webster—has been open with her postpartum struggles since welcoming her son, whose name has yet to be revealed.

"I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy," she began in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story in March. "This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter."